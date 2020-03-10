Salem VA hospital moving to restricted access due to coronavirus concerns

SALEM, Va. – More preparations continue to be made in our area as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to grow in Virginia.

The Salem VA announced it’s restricting access to its campus by requiring everyone to enter and exit through two gates.

Staff will also screen everyone who enters the facility by asking if they feel ill, if they’ve recently traveled to highly infected areas, and if they’ve had any close contact with a confirmed case.

The new measures are going into effect at more than 150 VA facilities across the country.

Read the full release below: