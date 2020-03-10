Salem VA hospital moving to restricted access due to coronavirus concerns
Access will be limited to campus, people wanting in will be screened
SALEM, Va. – More preparations continue to be made in our area as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to grow in Virginia.
The Salem VA announced it’s restricting access to its campus by requiring everyone to enter and exit through two gates.
Staff will also screen everyone who enters the facility by asking if they feel ill, if they’ve recently traveled to highly infected areas, and if they’ve had any close contact with a confirmed case.
The new measures are going into effect at more than 150 VA facilities across the country.
Read the full release below:
Beginning Monday March 9, the Salem VA Medical Center will institute a new arrival and screening process to help protect Veterans, staff, volunteers and visitors coming to the medical facility against Coronavirus (COVID-19). The medical center will restrict vehicular access to two entry points so that facility staff can conduct questionnaire screenings of everyone who enters the facility. Entry to the medical center will be 24/7 through the West Gate (closer to East Salem School); and Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the entrance to the Virginia Veterans Care Center, both located on Roanoke Boulevard. The new entry procedures will remain in effect until further notice. Screening measures are being implemented nationwide at more than 150 VA facilities. Community Based Outpatient Clinics will screen patients as they enter their respective facility. “Preparation is the prudent course of action and we are taking steps to ensure our Veterans, staff, volunteers, visitors and others coming to our campus are screened,” said VAMC Director Rebecca Stackhouse in a letter to staff. “While this process will be an inconvenience, we are not shutting down operations. We are putting a process in place that allows us to pre-screen individuals entering the campus and provide care for those who need it. We strongly encourage Veterans who have symptoms to call their primary care provider if they feel they may have a viral illness. Veterans who are registered in the My HealtheVet program may be able to receive treatment through VA Video Connect.Salem VA Hospital
