What’s News Today: school updates, budgets

ROANOKE, Va. – The Salem City Schools superintendent will present the proposed budget to the school board today. The $46.8 million proposal is a 2.6 percent increase from the current spending plan. The increase is expected to come from state and federal sources.

The Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation holds its annual Breakfast with the Superintendent this morning. Dr. Crystal Edwards will speak this morning. Some lesser know programs of the school system will be shown off.

Botetourt County will meet today to work on its budget. Meeting will take place today, Thursday and Friday. Bedford Town Council will also discuss its budget this evening. The new budget year starts on July 1st.

Roanoke City School Board will get an update on the search for a new superintendent. The consult, helping the school board with the search, will give an update on progress and review input given at stakeholder meetings.