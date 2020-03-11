Genworth Financial in Lynchburg sent home after one employee had ‘cold-like symptoms’

LYNCHBURG, Va. – “Out of an abundance of caution,” a Lynchburg business is asking employees to work from home for the remainder of the week.

Genworth Financial, which is based in Richmond, sent its Lynchburg employees home on Tuesday after one person came to work with cold-like symptoms, according to senior public relations manager Julie Westermann.

She told 10 News that employees are being asked to work from home for the rest of the week, allowing time for that individual to be tested.

The company said its highest priority is the health and safety of its employees and the communities in which we live and work.

Westermann said that the company recently tested its work-from-home capabilities and is confident in its ability to continue serving customers with a little disruption.