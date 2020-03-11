How to clean and disinfect to protect yourself from viruses, flu

ROANOKE, Va. – Keeping surfaces clean is no easy task for cleaning services, and concern over the coronavirus is sending some of them into overdrive.

“Most businesses are asking us to come back for a second time because they want to keep their employees or family members safe,” said Debbie Lawson with Clean Sweep 23.

Lawson said nothing should get overlooked, from chair armrests to thermostats.

When you’re cleaning, use disinfectant wipes or sprays.

If you don’t have those, rubbing alcohol mixed with dish soap is a good alternative cleaner.

“We’re going to make sure we wipe all the hard surfaces. All of the light switches and countertops, handrails,” Lawson explained.

The coronavirus is not something she worries about despite all of the surfaces she touches.

“The chemicals are going to keep us safe and, of course, we’re going to glove up,” Lawson said.

A dirty job, but one that may be more important now than ever.

Phones are also a common item most people touch frequently every day.

Apple has just released guidelines for using disinfectant wipes for cleaning your phones.

To see the guidelines, click here.