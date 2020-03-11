What’s News Today: Harlem Globetrotters in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Harlem Globetrotters return to the Berglund Center tonight. The “2020 Pushing the Limits World Tour” features new high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts and more. Tickets start $26. The game is tonight at 7 p.m.
Classes are canceled at Alleghany County Public Schools today as teachers plan for the coronavirus, in the event students can’t come to class for an extended period of time.
