18-year-old charged in connection to South Boston shooting

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting in South Boston earlier this week, according to police.

Authorities say they received several calls for shots fired around 11 p.m. on Tuesday on Shepherd Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a home in the 1300 block that had been hit by a number of gunshots, as well as some cartridge cases at the scene.

Witnesses told police that someone in a grey Nissan Versa had fired shots into the home.

Shortly after the shooting was called in, Halifax County deputies say they found a car that matched the description and went to pull it over. Once the car was stopped, deputies found a handgun and other evidence that linked the driver, Matthew Tuck of Nathalie, to the shooting on Shepherd Street.

Tuck has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was held at Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax without bond.