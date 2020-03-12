64ºF

Blacksburg’s Fork & Cork canceled due to event restrictions put in place for coronavirus

Blacksburg Fork & Cork celebrates 7th year in new location (Image 1)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The 12th annual Blacksburg Fork & Cork has been canceled due to recent event restrictions put in place by Virginia Tech.

The food and wine festival was set to take place on May 2.

“While we are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event, we are taking this step to help protect the health and safety of our community during such an unprecedented global situation,” said Fork & Cork organizers.

Officials say Brew Do in October and Fork & Cork in the spring of 2021 are still set to continue as planned.

