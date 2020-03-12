Carilion keeping staff onsite as it expects more patients due to coronavirus concerns

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic is preparing for an influx of patients amid coronavirus concerns.

As part of these procedures, the hospital is asking staff to remain onsite.

Taking this measure occasionally happens during high-demand time, according to a Carilion spokeswoman.

The hospital recommends that the majority of patients with mild to moderate flu-like symptoms can be treated at an urgent care site while acutely or critically ill patients should visit their local emergency department.

Click here for more information about knowing when to go to an urgent care center or when you should visit an emergency room.