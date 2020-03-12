65ºF

Gov. Northam declares state of emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak

Virginia now has 17 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Virginia
Gov. Ralph Northam declares a state of emergency for Virginia on March 12, 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak.
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam took to a podium in Richmond on Thursday afternoon to declare a state of emergency in Virginia.

This comes as 17 people have “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 12, 2020.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

