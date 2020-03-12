Gov. Northam declares state of emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam took to a podium in Richmond on Thursday afternoon to declare a state of emergency in Virginia.

This comes as 17 people have “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 12, 2020.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

