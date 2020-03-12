Roanoke ride service needs donations to keep drivers safe on St. Patrick’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – A local Roanoke Valley company wants to help everyone get home safely on St. Patrick’s Day if they’ve had something to drink. However, the company needs the community to pitch in to help.

Big Lick Boomerang is asking for local businesses to contribute money so they can offer free or discounted rides this Saturday.

The unique chauffeur service sends two drivers to a customer’s location and drives them home in their own car.

The last two years, the company received over $1,300 to offer prepaid rides to customers. This year, they’re hoping to raise $1,000.

“No amount is too small. We’re all just trying to get home safe,” said Amanda Coleman, the operations manager for Big Lick Boomerang.

To contribute, contact Big Lick Boomerang.