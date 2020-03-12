Volunteers needed to expand popular Roanoke outdoor children’s event

ROANOKE, Va. – A popular local event to encourage kids to get outside and play is expanding.

Kids to Parks Day will take place in Roanoke on May 16 and 17.

Instead of being held at Wasena Park this year, the Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department wants to make it a city-wide event.

Organizations are asked to sponsor a park or greenway and set up a simple activity there, like tag or a nature walk.

“This year our goal, and moving forward our goal, is to get activities and play during Kids to Parks Day Weekend within a 10-minute walk of every kid in the city. That’s actually something we think we can do really well," Roanoke Parks and Recreation Special Events Supervisor Kait Pedigo said.

You’re also asked to share your favorite memory at one of the city’s parks on the Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.