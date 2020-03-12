WATCH LIVE: Lynchburg’s mayor to address public on coronavirus outbreak

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg mayor Treney Tweedy is hosting a news conference at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday to update citizens about the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and the steps the city is taking to keep citizens safe.

Mayor Tweedy will be joined by Dr. Kerry Gateley, Health Director from the Virginia Department of Health, and Dr. Andrew Mueller, President and CEO of Centra.

A livestream player will be added to this article shortly before 4:15 p.m.