67ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

67ºF

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Lynchburg’s mayor to address public on coronavirus outbreak

Mayor joined by local, state health officials

Tags: Coronavirus, Health, Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg mayor Treney Tweedy is hosting a news conference at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday to update citizens about the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and the steps the city is taking to keep citizens safe.

Mayor Tweedy will be joined by Dr. Kerry Gateley, Health Director from the Virginia Department of Health, and Dr. Andrew Mueller, President and CEO of Centra.

A livestream player will be added to this article shortly before 4:15 p.m.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.