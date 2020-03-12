You Count: Roanoke Valley leaders plan for 2020 Census

ROANOKE, Va. – You count.

That’s the message Roanoke Valley officials are sending ahead of this year’s U.S. Census.

On Wednesday, Roanoke City and Roanoke County leaders who make up the Complete Count Committee met at the Williamson Road Branch Library to discuss their plan of action.

They’re trying to reach every single person in the Roanoke Valley to get them to respond to the census because billions of dollars in federal funds are on the line.

“We want to make sure that everyone is counted because census data equals census dollars for our area,” said Tiffany Bradbury, Roanoke City’s community engagement manager.

Starting on Thursday, residents will start receiving requests to fill out the census.

You can respond to the census online, by phone or by mail.