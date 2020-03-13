Altavista police searching for suspect in hotel armed robbery

ALTAVISTA, Va. – A man is wanted by Altavista police after they say he robbed a hotel at gunpoint.

Authorities say the incident happened at the Quality Inn Suites at 1558 Main Street around 1:10 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the man robbed the hotel at gunpoint and left with an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the scene in a late model burgundy Dodge Challenger.

Police say the suspect was wearing a blue UCLA hoodie at the time of the robbery. Authorities say he is about 5′9″ with dredlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Altavista Police Department at 434-369-7425 or Campbell County dispatch at 434-332-9574 or Central Virginia Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You may be eligible for a reward up to $1000.