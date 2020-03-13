60ºF

Botetourt County Schools to close Monday for teacher workday as part of pandemic plan

Website created to keep parents, guardians up-to-date

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Students in Botetourt County will stay home on Monday while teachers, staff and administrators have a workday.

School officials say the workday is part of their “Pandemic Influenza Response Plan” and will give teachers additional time for planning.

Depending on the scope of the COVID-19 outbreak and recommendations from health officials, the school system may eventually close and students will complete assignments at home provided in advance of schools closing, as outlined in the school system’s pandemic plan.

Botetourt County Public Schools created a website to provide parents and guardians with information regarding COVID-19. To learn more, click here.

