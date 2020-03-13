Danville Life Saving Crew using sprayers to help prevent spread of coronavirus

DANVILLE, Va. – One local EMS agency is using a unique piece of technology to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Danville Life Saving Crew now has two handheld chemical sprayers.

Danville Life Saving Crew member Nick Sapounakes demonstrates one of the DLSC's two new handheld chemical sprayers. (WSLS)

They spray lukewarm water that has been mixed with chemical tablets similar to the chlorine tablets you put in a pool.

The mixture kills many viruses, including the coronavirus.

It’s being used to disinfect the agency’s ambulances and commonly touched surfaces around the stations.

“We try to be on the cutting edge. The vendor with the company told us that no one else around had them. That’s why we wanted to look at these to start with and I’m glad we did,” said Danville Life Saving Crew member Nick Sapounakes.

As of Friday, there had been no potential or confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Danville.