Food to Farmacy: New program aims to improve health of Southwest Virginians

ROANOKE, Va. – A local food bank is teaming up with doctors in a unique way to try to make people healthier.

Organizers cut the ribbon Thursday morning for Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Food Farmacy.

Feeding Southwest Virginia representatives and local dignitaries cut prepare to cut the ribbon on the FSWVA's new Food Farmacy. (WSLS)

The first Food to Farmacy meeting took place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Community Solutions Center.

Doctors will refer patients with chronic high blood pressure, diabetes and patients on dialysis to the meetings.

Patients will pick out healthy foods to take home.

They’ll also learn about healthy eating habits and learn how to cook healthy meals.

“Today, as we stand here, it’s fulfillment of a vision that we had and a need that this community has," said Feeding Southwest Virginia CEO Pam Irvine.

Feeding Southwest Virginia expects to get a grant later this year to help sustain the program.