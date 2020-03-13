Former Danville resident shares experience living in Italy amid coronavirus lockdown

ROANOKE, Va. – A Danville woman’s son and his family living in Italy are doing the best they can amid the country’s lockdown.

Eric Baynes lives near Milan with his wife and two children.

His wife is a nurse at a hospital in Milan.

Because she works with coronavirus patients daily, she has to be separated from her family.

Eric said Thursday people are only allowed to leave their homes for emergencies or to get food.

"If you're on the street, you have to carry a form from the government stating why you are out of your house. It has to be a valid reason. You risk a 200 Euro fine or up to three months in prison. If you're supposed to be in quarantine, you risk up to a year in prison. Police are stopping people and asking for your document," Eric explained.

He encourages everyone in the U.S. to stay home as much as possible as the virus spreads.