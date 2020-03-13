Lynchburg cancels city-sponsored events amid COVID-19 concerns

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In Lynchburg, city leaders are taking careful steps to stay ahead of COVID-19 should someone test positive for the virus.

Mayor Treney Tweedy said Thursday they are canceling and postponing city-sponsored events that may draw large crowds.

This includes the citizen’s academy, the Lynchburg Police Academy classes, the state of the city address and the international festival.

City employees are not allowed to travel domestically or internationally.

Health leaders with Centra tell us there has not been a COVID-19 positive case in the Hill City nor has anyone been tested here.

Should that change, Centra CEO Andrew Mueller says they are prepared.

If you go by the hospital today, you’ll see a tent set up outside the emergency room in Lynchburg and the urgent care in Forest.

“And that’s going to provide us another testing site in the future if we need it. We don’t know that we need it today, but in the event that we do, we’re going to be ready for them. And if we need to stand up more specialized testing locations across our footprint, we’re going to be prepared for that as well,” Muller said.

Muller says they have enough testing for COVID-19 in their facility and are waiting to use it wisely.

The city is asking everyone to remain calm but practice precautions like washing your hands and following health regulations set by the state’s health department.