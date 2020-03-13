Man charged after allegedly attacking Campbell County deputy

BROOKNEAL, Va. – A man is facing several charges after authorities say he allegedly attacked a Campbell County deputy.

Authorities say the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday when a deputy went to serve an outstanding warrant to Gary Waller, 57, in the 5600 block of Three Creeks Road in Brookneal. According to the sheriff’s office, once the deputy went to serve the warrant, Waller attacked them before being taken into custody.

The deputy was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was released, according to the sheriff’s office.

Waller is in custody and has been charged with disarm law enforcement of firearm, abduction with a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, disarm law enforcement of chemical/impact weapon, pointing or brandishing a firearm and obstruction of justice.