No more Rail Yard Dawgs games: SPHL announces suspension of season
Southern Professional Hockey League made announcement on Thursday
ROANOKE, Va. – Bad news for Roanoke hockey fans: The Rail Yard Dawgs’ season was cut short on Thursday night.
The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Thursday the suspension of the 2019-20 season amid concerns over the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
The season is canceled effective immediately. League officials say they are monitoring the public health situation and will provide an update in “the near future.”
