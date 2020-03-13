62ºF

No more Rail Yard Dawgs games: SPHL announces suspension of season

Southern Professional Hockey League made announcement on Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Bad news for Roanoke hockey fans: The Rail Yard Dawgs’ season was cut short on Thursday night.

The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Thursday the suspension of the 2019-20 season amid concerns over the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

The season is canceled effective immediately. League officials say they are monitoring the public health situation and will provide an update in “the near future.”

