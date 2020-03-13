Roanoke College student tests negative for the coronavirus

SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke College student who was tested earlier this week for coronavirus does not have the disease, according to the college.

Earlier today, the college was notified that the test result was negative.

The student still remains in isolation, along with four other students who are also in isolation because of potential low-risk exposure to the virus.

The college announced on Wednesday that it would be moving its classes online.

Classes will be taught online until at least April 3. Professors will contact their students about the start of online classes by Tuesday, March 17.