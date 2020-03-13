Two-day men’s conference goes on amid coronavirus pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Despite Virginia being in a state of emergency and the governor closing K-12 schools for two weeks, a two-day men’s conference in Lynchburg is happened as scheduled this weekend.

The Ignite Men’s Impact Conference is expected to gather thousands of people at Thomas Road Baptist Church.

Ignite Impact goes on amid COVID-19 concerns (WSLS)

Inside those in attendance will see hand washing stations throughout the church.

10 News spoke with organizers who said there are some who are glad the event wasn’t canceled.

About 5,000 people registered for the two-day conference, but there’s no telling how many people will show up since there’s a livestream option to catch the services and sessions.

This was created for those who may not feel comfortable being around big crowds.

On Friday, organizers announced some changes on their website.

There will be a no hand shaking policy in place

Anyone not feeling well is asked to stay home.

Those who come are told to practice common sense like washing your hands and covering your mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and throwing it in the trash right away.

Authors, artists and former football player Tim Tebow are all scheduled to attend the event.

It began Friday at 7 p.m. and will end Saturday.