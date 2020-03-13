71ºF

WATCH LIVE: Roanoke city to give coronavirus update

News conference scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Downtown Roanoke, as seen from Market Street. (WSLS 2020)

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday afternoon, the city of Roanoke will give the public an update on its coronavirus plans.

A news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. where Mayor Sherman Lea, along with Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, Medical Director, Infection Prevention and Control with Carilion Clinic, will speak.

Before the event begins, a livestream player will be added to this article.

