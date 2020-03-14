Liberty University to continue regular school schedule amid coronavirus concerns

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As several colleges and universities have decided to move classes online because of the growing coronavirus concerns, Liberty University is going another route. Classes will continue as normal.

On Friday, university president Jerry Falwell Jr. said students will be allowed to go home for spring break Saturday and will come back to campus but with modifications.

Falwell says they'll eliminate large crowd gatherings and hold convocation online for a couple of weeks.

On Tuesday, the school called off international trips for students studying abroad for spring and summer semesters.

Falwell said nothing will change besides what’s already been announced.

“I don’t see us doing the same things other schools have done," Falwell said. “You guy paid to be here, you wanted to be on campus. I want to give you what you paid for.”

Students will come back on March 23.

Should anything change, university officials say they’ll notify students and staff on the school website.