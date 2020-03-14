Local coronavirus information sessions come to southwest Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health will be hosting information sessions on the coronavirus, including many in southwest Virginia.

“Join us at an information session below to learn more about the response to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and how you can protect yourself and your community,” a web post says.

Below are the dates, times and locations for the events.

Alleghany Highlands Regional Library: 406 W. Riverside Street, Covington, VA 24426

March 17, 10:30 - 11:15 a.m.

New Castle Town Hall: 339 Market Street, New Castle, VA 24127

March 18, 10:00 - 10:45 a.m.

Belmont Branch Library: 1101 Morningside Street, SE, Roanoke, VA 24013

March 18, 2:00 - 2:45 p.m.

Salem Public Library: 28 East Main Street, Salem, VA 24153

March 19, 10:00 - 10:45 a.m.

South County Library: 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke, VA 24018

March 19, 6:30 - 7:15 p.m.

Melrose Library: 2502 Melrose Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24017

March 23, 5:30 - 6:15 p.m.

Fincastle Library: 1 Academy Street, Fincastle, VA 24090

March 24, 3:00 - 3:45 p.m.

Hollins Library: 6624 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019

March 25, 3:30 - 4:15 p.m.