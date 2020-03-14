Sovah Health working with state health departments to prepare for coronavirus

DANVILLE, Va. – 10 News is continuing to check in with local hospitals to find out what they’re doing to stay prepared for the coronavirus.

Sovah Health, which has hospitals in Danville and Martinsville, is working with both the Virginia and North Carolina state health departments.

They are reviewing hospital emergency plans and making checklists out of an abundance of caution.

As to whether or not the hospitals could treat a coronavirus patient, the necessary steps are being taken to make sure the hospital is capable of caring for a patient in accordance with CDC guidelines.