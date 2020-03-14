Witnesses describe Roanoke shooting that leaves man injured

ROANOKE, Va. – Witnesses say a man is recovering after being shot in the head early Saturday morning in northwest Roanoke.

10 News spoke with people who say they saw what happened. A Roanoke police spokesperson was not aware of any incidents of that nature and a police dispatch commander could not find any record of the incident.

A man in his teens or early 20s was shot just after midnight in a parking lot across from a house on Hanover Ave. NW, near the intersection with Lafayette Blvd, witnesses say.

They say the incident happened at the end of a house party.

The bullet grazed the top of the man’s head, according to witnesses, who say the person is in stable condition at Carilion.

10 News is working to learn more from police, including finding out if the Roanoke Police Department is investigating the incident.