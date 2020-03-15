How Montgomery County students can receive meals during shutdown

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Montgomery County Public Schools has outlined how it will make sure students get meals during the two week shutdown.

A post on the district’s Facebook page lays out the following information about the meal delivery program:

Students should arrive at their bus stop 4 hours later than their usual pick up time.

Students can go to either the elementary or secondary stop location and stop time. The district will run both routes because the routes are not identical.

Staff members will be wearing gloves and may be wearing masks. The district asks that you help prepare students, as the masks may be scary for younger children.

Buses will have music playing to announce their arrival.

Buses will need to move quickly from stop to stop to stay on schedule. The district asks that you help keep the stops efficient.

Click here to find your bus stop location and normal pick up time.