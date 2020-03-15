Roanoke County schools outline meal delivery, pickup plans

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – With schools being closed for two weeks per the governor’s order, Roanoke County schools announced details Sunday on what parents need to know about meal delivery and pickups.

Beginning Monday, a plan will be in place to deliver free prepared bagged meals during the regular afternoon bus routes to any students who would like meal.

In addition, starting Tuesday, the school system will provide a prepared hot meal for pickup at 11 schools around Roanoke County each weekday from noon to 12:30 p.m. Those schools are:

Burlington Elementary

Cave Spring Middle

Clearbrook Elementary

Glen Cove Elementary

Glenvar High School

Green Valley Elementary

Herman L. Horn Elementary

Masons Cove Elementary

Mount Pleasant Elementary

Oak Grove Elementary

Penn Forest Elementary

Parents are asked to complete an online form. They can follow this link and click on “meals.” Or, parents can call their child’s school to inform the school system of their meal preference of either a hot pickup meal or drop off bagged meal. Each meal also will include a prepared bagged breakfast. All meals are free.

“We understand students depend on our schools as a reliable source of good nutrition. We are striving to make sure those students have a daily meal,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent.