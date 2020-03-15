Rosie’s to close for two weeks amid coronavirus concerns

VINTON, Va. – Colonial Downs Group announced Sunday it will temporarily close its Rosie’s locations in Richmond, Hampton, New Kent and Vinton at the end of business Sunday until Monday, March 30.

The company said the health and safety of employees and customers is its top priority and it is taking this action out of an abundance of caution as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to elevate concerns across the nation and around the world.

In taking this action, Colonial Downs Group said it is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing as well as following directives made for the health and welfare of all Virginians by Governor Ralph Northam.

“While there are no known COVID-19 cases impacting anyone associated with any Rosie’s location, the safety of our team and our customers is our top priority,” said Aaron Gomes, Chief Operating Officer for Colonial Downs Group. “As we have continued to monitor the situation, our action complies with federal and state guidance and is the right thing to do as a preventative measure.”

According to the company, Rosie’s employees will be paid in full for this two-week period. Employee paychecks, paid time off and benefits will not be affected.

Rosie’s employees have been encouraged to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Colonial Downs Group has said any time spent away from work as a result of COVID-19 will not impact employees.

“We strongly value our employees and customers and the contributions they make in the communities where we operate. We will continue to encourage everyone to follow the guidelines established by the CDC and our state of Virginia to protect themselves, loved ones and families to reduce health risks,” said Gomes. “We look forward to seeing our guests and team members again when we reopen Rosie’s.”