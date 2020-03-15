Wythe County outlines plan to feed children during school closure

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Wythe County Public Schools has a plan to continue feeding children during the two week shutdown.

On Facebook, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office shared a post from the school division saying that during the school closure from March 16 through March 27, it will participate in the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all children for free and are the same for all children.

According to the post, children must be present to receive a meal.

