17-year-old charged in connection with Halifax County double murder

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have arrested a second person in connection with the deaths of two people in Halifax County last month.

On Thursday, March 12, state police arrested a 17-year-old Danville boy, charging him with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of accessory after the fact.

On Feb. 8, on Route 58 in Halifax County, at 2:51 a.m., Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Germantown, Maryland, were found dead inside a silver 2009 Nissan Maxima, according to state police.

Aly is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to state police. (WSLS)

A few days later, on Feb. 13, state police arrested Mohamed Aly, 18, of Alexandria, Virgina, on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of felony.

He is still being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax, Va.

As the investigation remains ongoing at this time, state police are encouraging anyone with information about this incident or individuals involved to call 434-352-7128.