‘It takes a village’: Roanoke restaurant owner making sandwiches for kids out of school

ROANOKE, Va. – The owner of a local restaurant is using his business, and even his own car, to help make sure kids are not going hungry while they’re out of school.

Jonathan Kelly owns Wokology in downtown Roanoke and on Monday, he and his staff made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for families in need.

A Wokology employee makes a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to be delivered to a child in need Monday. (WSLS)

When Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week schools will close statewide for two weeks because of the coronavirus, Kelly made a post on Facebook offering to make and deliver sandwiches.

Hello Roanoke! We've decided that even though we may be just a small restaurant, we'd like to try and do our part in our... Posted by Wokology on Sunday, March 15, 2020

As of Monday, he said the post had reached about 60,000 people.

“Business is business. We’ll make it somehow, in some way," Kelly said. “The biggest point is, as a community we need to stick together. It takes a village. If we only think about ourselves when times are hard, that really shows your character.”

If you need a sandwich, message the restaurant on Facebook.

Kelly plans to make them all week.