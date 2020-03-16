43ºF

Local News

Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk restrictions

Taylor Kelso, Producer

Tags: Montgomery County, Restrictions, Coronavirus
MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – A few changes are being made to the Montgomery County Circuit Court.

1. Members of the public are now encouraged to use online services and to avoid personal appearances in the office.

2. Passport services are being suspended until further notice.

3. The historical records room and land record recording desk is closed until further notice.

4. Attorneys and their staff are encouraged to use the Virginia Judicial Electronic Filings System (VJFES) to file documents in the civil division.

5. Attorneys and their staff are encouraged to seek remote access to the Circuit Court’s online imaging system, Officer of the Court Remote Access (OCRA) system for routine copies of all non-sealed civil and criminal court records.

6. All fees, fines, penalties, and restitution payments in criminal cases must be paid online.

