Roanoke, Roanoke city, other localities begin declaring local emergencies

ROANOKE, Va. – As coronavirus concerns spread, multiple localities across Virginia have begun declaring local emergencies.

What this action allow for is local governments to request state and federal resources, should they become needed.

At this time there are zero cases of coronavirus in Southwest Virginia.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Botetourt County, the city of Roanoke, the city of Salem, Roanoke County, and the town of Vinton governments announced together on Monday their decision.

The governments said that the purpose of this declaration is to give the local governments legal authority and flexibility to mobilize resources in response to this unprecedented public health threat for the protection of the communities. The action will also help ensure critical services and operations continue. Additionally, it allows the local governments to request mutual aid from regional, State, and other governmental entities.

The five governments released this joint statement along with the announcement:

“Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of our residents. You can be assured that we, along with our elected officials, staff and particularly our public safety personnel, are actively engaged in monitoring and having discussions related to the Coronavirus pandemic. In this current environment, we will continue evaluating the way in which we provide services to the public. Our communities should be prepared for any adjustments, postponements, and cancellations that go into effect as we work together as a region to keep everyone safe. Thank you for your patience and anticipated cooperation.”