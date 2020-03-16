Roanoke Valley United Way working to help local families amid coronavirus impact

ROANOKE, Va. – You may be wondering what resources are out there to help you and your family as coronavirus concerns cause cancellations and other disruptions in society.

Many local leaders are working to make sure you can get help.

The United Way of Roanoke Valley is working around the clock to get nonprofits and other groups to work together and to connect people with resources they need.

United Way of Roanoke Valley (WSLS)

The staff is looking at childcare, lost employment, elderly needs, food, transportation and more. They’re excited to see that so many other local groups are working to help others.

“Through all the chaos and all of the anxiety that the situation has caused, I think if there’s anything we all can take comfort in it’s that any crisis always brings the community together, and it helps us recognize that we each play an important role in making sure that this community is healthy and safe," president and CEO Abby Hamilton said.

United Way leaders say the best thing you can do is to call Virginia 211. It’s a service in Virginia that’s open 24-7.