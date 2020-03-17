As many restaurants stop eat-in service, Covington bakery continuing service

COVINGTON, Va. – As restaurants across the country move to drive-thru or pick-up only service because of the coronavirus, one local restaurant is still allowing people to eat-in.

“For us, we’re really different than a lot of places, a lot of restaurants, especially the chains," Cakes Your Way owner Theresa McCoy said.

McCoy is not worried about allowing people to dine in at her Covington bakery.

“We’re small, as you can see, to sit in here, you probably wouldn’t put more than 14 to 15 people in here at a time," said McCoy.

Theresa McCoy and her employees make sandwiches for the lunchtime crowd Tuesday. (WSLS)

The restaurant, however, is also offering both take-out and delivery because many people are choosing not to dine in.

Longtime customer Katrinka Poage got her lunch to go Tuesday, but is glad to know the restaurant’s dining area is still open.

“I come out of my four walls every now and then, from behind my sewing machine, and I sit here and drink my cup of coffee socialize with the people that work here," Poage said.

Poage also appreciates the bakery for being a potential light in what may seem like an increasingly dark time.

“They have supplies they can hand out to people that don’t have. It’s just the heart that God wants us to have," said Poage.

The bakery is giving out toilet paper to anyone who asks for it.

“I learned that a 96-year-old lady was standing at our local Dollar Tree and couldn’t find toilet paper. We are business, we happen to have the commercial toilet paper here and we have plenty of it, so we’ve been handing that out,” McCoy said.

All the while, still making sure to serve the community in a more conventional way.

“Our logo on the back of my shirt says we bake your dreams come true. So, celebrations don’t just stop. I know we’ve had to reign in numbers of people, but birthdays still happen, so we’re still here to serve our community," McCoy emphasized.

If the bakery does have to close, she said she’ll still come in and try to fill the cake orders people have already made.