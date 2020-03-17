Henry County man shot during an afternoon armed home robbery

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating after a Henry County man was shot during an armed home robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:51 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call that someone had been shot at at 79 Ridgemont Circle in Collinsville.

Deputies arrived to find the 30-year-old man who lived at that location had been shot in the butt and suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken to Sovah Health Martinsville where he was treated and released.

Investigator determined that three people came to the victim’s home and that he previously knew one of them.

Two men, who the victim didn’t know, came in and entered the home through an open front door.

Once inside, one man pulled out a small caliber rifle and demanded money. He later fired the rifle, hitting the 30-year-old.

Authorities believe the two men were wearing dark-colored hooded shirts and masks.

Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.