Lynchburg man facing charges after allegedly fleeing police, crashing car

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police arrested a man after they say he fled a traffic stop, crashed his vehicle into two cars and a power pole, and tried to run away from police again.

Omar Pannell, 27, of Lynchburg, is facing charges for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, reckless driving, no tags displayed, driving on a revoked license, obstruction of justice, felony eluding, littering, three counts of hit-and-run and five counts of failing to stop for a stop sign.

On Monday around 8:20 a.m., a Lynchburg police officer attempted to stop a vehicle driving with no license plates on Hollins Mill Road.

Police say Pannell sped off and continued toward Bedford Avenue and Rivermont Avenue before crashing after turning onto Early Street.

Pannell hit two cars and a power pole at the corner of Early Street and Amherst Avenue, according to the Lynchburg police department.

Police say one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash.

After crashing, police say Pannell tried to run away but was shortly taken into custody.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer A. Lucy at 434-455-6047.