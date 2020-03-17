Lynchburg mom creates YouTube channel so she can read to kids now at home

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg woman is helping to lessen the load for parents whose kids are home because of schools closing.

April Smith from Lynchburg created a YouTube channel, Mom Reads.

Everyday she’ll read a chapter from, “The Magician’s Nephew” part of the Chronicles of Narnia series, to her young viewers.

She said she started the channel to help some parents who may have to work from home and are challenged with taking care of their kids at the same time.

“Sometime life gets busy, sometimes scary things happen and right now your moms and your dads are doing their best to take care of you, to keep you safe. And in the midst of that you can enjoy going to a magical place called Narnia,” Smith said.