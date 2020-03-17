Mac and Bob’s closing for nearly two weeks, could be longer

SALEM, Va. – A popular Salem restaurant is closing, due to coronavirus concerns.

Mac and Bob’s announced on its Facebook page that it will be closed, beginning March 17, until March 30.

The restaurant did say it will re-evaluate at that time, so that date may change.

Mac & Bob's will be closing effective today, March 17th, and we hope to reopen Monday, March 30th. We will re-evaluate the safety of our employees and customers at that time. Thank you and be safe! Posted by Mac and Bob's Restaurant on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The restaurant is citing, “the safety of our employees and customers” leading to the decision which came the same day that Gov. Ralph Northam announced a 10-person limit on public gatherings.