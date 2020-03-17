Roanoke city appoints Samuel Roman Jr. as new police chief

ROANOKE, Va. – A monthslong, nationwide search has come to an end with the announcement that Samuel Roman Jr. will be Roanoke’s next police chief.

He is currently the police chief in Lexington, Virginia.

Before that, he served 25 years in Roanoke, rising to become deputy chief.

“Sam knows our community and has a history of working with our neighborhoods to build strong relationships. We are confident his leadership will ensure our police department remains one of the most exemplary departments in the nation," said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea in a statement.

City officials conducted panel interviews with five finalists.

Officials said they intended to introduce the finalist at a community meet-and-greet prior to a final announcement but canceled it in light of concerns over coronavirus and the current limit on group gatherings. They said a welcome event will happen at a later date.

Roman will start his new role on March 31.