Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs issuing refunds

SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are granting refunds and credits after the season ended prematurely due to coronavirus.

The main office at the Berglund Center will be closed to visitors, but staff will be working and available by phone and email. They ask that all requests be submitted by April 10.

Below is the plan for refunds and credits:

Single-game tickets

All single-game tickets and parking passes will be refunded.

If you bought tickets with a credit card through the box office or online, your refund will be generated automatically.

For tickets bought with cash, you have to visit the Berglund Center’s box office, which is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to get your refund. The box office can’t refund or credit accounts associated with vouchers.

For questions, email tickets@theberglundcenter.com or 540-853-2241.

Group tickets, undated vouchers, family four-packs and party box

Refunds can be issued for voucher purchases by contacting your account representative or complete the form here.

You can get a refund when you show your unused voucher or you can exchange them for the 2020 to 2021 regular season.

Group tickets and family four-packs bought through the third party ticketing website, Fevo, will receive automatic refunds for ticket amounts.

Season tickets

Full, half and qurter season ticket holders will be sent an email with a form with their options moving forward. If you don’t get an email, contact one of the following staff members:

Alexandra Martin

marketing@railyarddawgs.com

540-206-3264

Andrew King

andrew@railyarddawgs.com

540-206-2902

Breanna Wilhelm

breanna@railyarddawgs.com

540-266-7328