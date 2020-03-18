Give where you live: 24-hour giving campaign kicks off

ROANOKE, Va. – Giving to a local non-profit, just got a little easier. Donate a minimum of $10 from the comfort of your home at a time non-profits need you the most.

Roanoke Valley Gives kicked-off at midnight.

The 24-hour giving campaign has a hefty goal to raise $800,000 from online donations.

To help, log onto rvgives.org and sort through more than 150 non-profits and choose which you would like to give to, it doesn’t have to be just one.

Boys and Girls Club Southwest Virginia and Big Brothers Big Sisters also stopped by to share how coronavirus is leaving them in critical need and incentives to give.

The Community Foundation is also offering prizes during campaign power hours.

