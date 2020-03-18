Man caught after allegedly assaulting woman, crashing car in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A Southside man is in a hospital under police custody after crashing a car after he assaulted a woman in Franklin County, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Steven Banks, 27, of Pittsylvania County, is facing domestic assault charges after he allegedly assaulted a 24-year-old at her job at PlyGem in Rocky Mount.

After the assault, the two traveled south from Rocky Mount on Business U.S. 220. Banks allegedly got out of the car near Route 619 (Sontag Road).

When he exited the car, officials said the woman moved into the driver’s seat and tried to drive off. Banks allegedly got back into the car and caused it to crash.

He then ran into nearby woods where authorities caught up to him and arrested him, according to town officials.

Officials say both Banks and the woman are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount.

“Cooperative police work and her efforts to fight back and free herself from the situation means this victim was returned to safety very quickly, the best possible outcome," said Rocky Mount Police Chief K.E. Criner.

Officials said more information will be released once charges are officially placed.