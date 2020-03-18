May graduations canceled for all Virginia community colleges
Colleges to ‘honor’ graduates at later, safer date
ROANOKE, Va. – Commencement ceremonies are canceled for all 2020 May graduates of the Virginia Community College System.
The cancelations come amid limits on gathering sizes to limit the spread of COVID-19.
In a letter, Glenn DuBois, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, said the colleges will “honor the achievements of their Class of 2020 graduates” at a later, safer date.
DuBois said that VCCS has canceled other events across the state, regardless of size, to comply with CVOID-19 safety guidelines.
To read the full letter, click here.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.