May graduations canceled for all Virginia community colleges

ROANOKE, Va. – Commencement ceremonies are canceled for all 2020 May graduates of the Virginia Community College System.

The cancelations come amid limits on gathering sizes to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter, Glenn DuBois, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, said the colleges will “honor the achievements of their Class of 2020 graduates” at a later, safer date.

DuBois said that VCCS has canceled other events across the state, regardless of size, to comply with CVOID-19 safety guidelines.

To read the full letter, click here.