Medical professional or not, here’s how you can help others as coronavirus spreads

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – If you’re looking for a way to help your community as coronavirus concerns continue to grow, you may want to consider volunteering with the Virginia Department of Health.

The department is asking for Medical Reserve Corps volunteers.

Medical professionals who volunteer are able to help with things like administering treatment to people if needed.

If you’re not a doctor or nurse, you could be asked to help deliver supplies or work a phone bank, such as one of the coronavirus hotlines that have been set up.

On Wednesday, volunteer Sarah Work was manning the hotline set up at the New River Valley Health District office in Christiansburg.

She said the hotline, 540-267-8240, has received hundreds of calls from people with questions about the coronavirus. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Another hotline has been set up to serve the Roanoke-Alleghany and Central Shenandoah Health Districts at 855-949-8378. It’s open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Both numbers are open to anyone.

“(The Medical Reserve Corps) a group of volunteers that are active year-round so that when there’s any kind of epidemic, pandemic, natural disaster, any kind of major event, we are ready to deploy," Work said.

To volunteer, call 540-585-3306 or click here.