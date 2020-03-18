Radford launches program to help limit seniors exposure to the coronavirus

RADFORD, Va. – Radford Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Thacker entered a career in law enforcement because he wanted to give back to his community.

Over the weekend, he pitched his idea to Sheriff Mark Armentrout for a program in response to the coronavirus.

“He was all for it. He basically gave me the reigns," explained Thacker.

Deputy Robert Thacker (front) and a fellow deputy deliver toilet paper to a woman. (WSLS)

The program piggy backs off the Sheriff’s Office’s Good Morning Radford program, which has a deputy or trained volunteer call seniors registered in the program each morning.

“I’ve made a guideline for all of our officers,” Thacker said, sitting in a patrol car holding a binder with the Project: Help A Neighbor information in it.

He and his fellow deputies will pick up things like food or prescriptions that elderly residents, or people with medical issues, have ordered and deliver them.

On Wednesday afternoon, he and another deputy delivered toilet paper to an elderly woman.

“The ultimate goal of this is to keep people sheltered in place if you will. Our goal is to not have them out in the community where they’re susceptible to the virus," said Thacker.

Because the point of the program is to minimize public exposure, 10 News didn’t interview the woman.

“We’re fully committed to helping as long as it takes," Thacker said.

If you need help, you can call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-731-5501, e-mail robert.thacker@radfordva.gov or reach out to the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or Instagram.