University of Virginia cancels Final Exercises

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Virginia has canceled final exercises.

On top of final exercises, all university events on campus are prohibited until at least May 15, according to an announcement on the school’s website.

Officials say a team is working on developing a creative alternative so that the class of 2020 can celebrate graduation.

